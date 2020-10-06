Oct. 6, 1996: Democratic President Bill Clinton faces his Republican challenger, Sen. Bob Dole from Kansas, in their first debate of that year’s presidential campaign.

Oct. 7, 2003: Arnold Schwarzenegger becomes governor of California.

Oct. 9, 1974: Frank Robinson became the first Black major league baseball manager (Cleveland Indians).

Oct. 10, 1935: “Porgy and Bess,” the first great American opera, premieres on Broadway.

Oct. 11, 1939: NAACP organized the Legal Defense and Education Fund.

Oct. 11, 1991: Sen. Joe Biden opens the Clarence Thomas-Anita Hill hearings to air her sexual harassment allegations against the then-Supreme Court nominee. Hill had worked with Thomas at the Department of Education and at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Oct. 12, 1854: Lincoln University is founded in southern Chester County, a rural part of southeastern Pennsylvania. It is the first degree-awarding school of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the United States.