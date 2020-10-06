Oct. 6, 1996: Democratic President Bill Clinton faces his Republican challenger, Sen. Bob Dole from Kansas, in their first debate of that year’s presidential campaign.
Oct. 7, 2003: Arnold Schwarzenegger becomes governor of California.
Oct. 9, 1974: Frank Robinson became the first Black major league baseball manager (Cleveland Indians).
Oct. 10, 1935: “Porgy and Bess,” the first great American opera, premieres on Broadway.
Oct. 11, 1939: NAACP organized the Legal Defense and Education Fund.
Oct. 11, 1991: Sen. Joe Biden opens the Clarence Thomas-Anita Hill hearings to air her sexual harassment allegations against the then-Supreme Court nominee. Hill had worked with Thomas at the Department of Education and at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Oct. 12, 1854: Lincoln University is founded in southern Chester County, a rural part of southeastern Pennsylvania. It is the first degree-awarding school of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.