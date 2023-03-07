This week in history

March 8, 1817: The New York Stock Exchange is founded.
March 9, 2013: Philadelphia native Bernard Hopkins defeats Tavoris Cloud to win the IBF (International Boxing Federation) light heavyweight title.
March 11, 2018: Superhero movie “The Black Panther” becomes the fifth Marvel movie to earn $1 billion worldwide.
March 11, 2020: COVID-19 is declared a pandemic by the head of the World Health Organization.
March 12, 1894: Coca-Cola is sold in bottles for the first time in a candy store in Vicksburg, Mississippi.
March 12, 2020: NCAA men’s basketball tournament is canceled over concerns of the spread of COVID-19; first time “March Madness” not held since it began in 1939; women’s tournament also canceled.
