This week in history

Sept. 21, 2009: Crime drama “NCIS: LA” starring Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J and Daniela Ruah premieres on CBS.
Sept. 21, 2021: McDonald’s announces plans to “drastically” reduce plastic in its Happy Meals by 2025 (these meals make it one of largest toy distributors in the world).
Sept. 22, 2015: Pope Francis greeted by president Barack Obama and vice president Joe Biden as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, for his six-day tour of the U.S.
Sept. 22, 2018: Singer and entrepreneur Rihanna is appointed as an ambassador for Barbados.
Sept. 23, 2018: Tour Championship Men’s Golf, East Lake GC: Tiger Woods wins by two strokes from Billy Horschel; Woods’ 80th PGA Tour win; first in five years.
Sept. 24, 2016: U.S. National Museum of African American History and Culture opens in Washington, D.C. (established by Act of Congress 2003).
