This week in history

Jan. 17, 1966: Martin Luther King Jr. opens campaign in Chicago.
Jan. 17, 2012: LeBron James becomes youngest player in NBA history to record 20,000 career points during the Miami Heat’s 92-75 victory over the Golden State Warriors; James, 28 years, 17 days, passes Kobe Bryant, 29 years, 122 days.
Jan. 18, 1993: Martin Luther King Jr. holiday observed in all 50 states of the USA for first time.
Jan. 19, 1955: “Scrabble” debuts on board game market.
Jan. 19, 2000: Michael Jordan, who led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships as a player, returns to the NBA, joining the Washington Wizards as part owner and President of Basketball Operations.
Jan. 20, 1993: Maya Angelou is the first African American and woman to recite a poem at the inauguration of a U.S. President — “On the Pulse of Morning” for Bill Clinton.
Jan. 20, 2009: Barack Obama, inaugurated as the 44th President of the United States of America, becomes the United States’ first African American president.
Jan. 21, 2019: Golden State guard Klay Thompson sets an NBA record by making his first 10 attempts from 3-point range as the Golden State Warriors beat the L.A. Lakers, 130-111; Thompson scores 44 points.
