Jan. 19, 1955: “Scrabble” debuts on board game market.
Jan. 19, 2000: Michael Jordan, who led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships as a player, returns to the NBA, joining the Washington Wizards as part owner and President of Basketball Operations.
Jan. 20, 1986: First federal holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
Jan. 20, 1993: Maya Angelou is first African American and woman to recite a poem at inauguration of a U.S. President — “On the Pulse of Morning” for Bill Clinton.
Jan. 20, 2009: Barack Obama, inaugurated as the 44th president of the United States becoming the first African-American president.
Jan. 21, 2019: Golden State guard Klay Thompson sets an NBA record by making his first 10 attempts from 3-point range as the Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 130-111; Thompson scores 44 points.
Jan. 22, 2006: Kobe Bryant scores 81 points in a 122-104 Lakers victory over the Toronto Raptors; second-highest game total in NBA history, behind only Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game (1962).
Jan. 22, 2018: Netflix becomes the largest digital media and entertainment company in the world worth $100 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.