This week in history

March 2, 2004: Saint Joseph’s Hawks finish their college basketball season with an 82-50 win over St. Bonaventure; Hawks undefeated with a perfect 27-0 record in A-10 East Conference.
March 3, 1847: U.S. Post Office Department is authorized to issue postage stamps.
March 3, 1933: Mount Rushmore dedicated.
March 4, 1993: First ESPY awards are presented to recognize individual and team athletic achievement and other sports-related performance.
March 6, 2018: Forbes names Amazon founder Jeff Bezos the world’s richest person for the first time at $112 billion, Bill Gates is No. 2.
March 6, 2019: LeBron James scores his 32,293rd point in the second quarter of a Lakers’ 115-99 loss to Denver in Los Angeles to pass Michael Jordan into fourth place on the NBA all-time point scoring list.
March 7, 1933: The game “Monopoly” is invented.
March 7, 1982: NCAA Tournament Selection is televised live for first time.
