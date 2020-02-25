This week in history

Feb. 26, 1983: Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” album goes No. 1 and stays No. 1 for 37 weeks.
Feb. 26, 1987: NBA’s Michael Jordan‘s 58 points in one game is a Chicago Bulls record.
Feb. 27, 1998: Apple discontinues development of the Newton computer.
Feb. 27, 2019: The film “Captain Marvel” directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, starring Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson premieres.
Feb. 28, 1903: Barney Dreyfuss and James Potter buy Philadelphia Phillies for $170,000.
Feb. 28, 1909: First National Woman’s Day is observed in the United States.
