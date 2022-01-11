This week in history

Jan. 12, 2017: President Barack Obama in surprise presentation, presents Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Jan. 12, 2019: Missy Elliott is the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.
Jan. 13, 1930: “Mickey Mouse” comic strip first appears.
Jan. 13, 1999: Basketball superstar Michael Jordan announces his second retirement just prior to start of lockout-shortened 1998-99 NBA season; returns in 2001 with Washington.
Jan. 14, 1979: President Jimmy Carter proposes Martin Luther King‘s birthday be a holiday.
Jan. 15, 2001: Wikipedia, a free Wiki or content encyclopedia, is launched by Jimmy Wales and Larry Sanger.
Jan. 15, 2009: Chesley Sullenberger lands US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River shortly after takeoff from LaGuardia Airport in New York City. All passengers and crew members survive in what becomes known as the “Miracle on the Hudson.”
