This week in history

Feb. 15, 2005: YouTube, an Internet site on which videos may be shared and viewed by others, is launched in the United States.
Feb. 15, 2011: US President Barack Obama awards writer and activist Maya Angelou the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Feb. 17, 1968: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame opens in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Feb. 17, 2004: “If I Ain’t Got You” single released by Alicia Keys (Grammy Award Best Female R&B Vocal Performance 2005, Billboard Song of the Year 2004).
Feb. 17, 2020: Amazon boss Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to help fight climate change.
Feb. 18, 1929: First Academy Awards are announced.
Feb. 19, 1913: First prize inserted into a Cracker Jack box.
Feb. 19, 1960: Jimi Hendrix, rock ‘n’ roll guitarist, plays his first gig.
