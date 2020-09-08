This week in history

Sept. 8, 1968: In first official U.S. Open singles championship (88th overall; formerly known as U.S. National Championship), Arthur Ashe beats Tom Okker.
Sept. 8, 1986: “The Oprah Winfrey Show” is first broadcast nationally.
Sept. 8, 2001: Venus Williams successfully defends title at the U.S. Open Women’s Tennis; beats younger sister Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4.
Sept. 9, 2015: Apple unveils the iPad Pro and iPhone 6S in San Francisco.
Sept. 11, 1875: First newspaper cartoon strip.
Sept. 11, 1941: Construction of the Pentagon begins. It is completed Jan. 15, 1943.
Sept. 11, 1946: First mobile long-distance car-to-car telephone conversation.
Sept. 11, 2001: Jay-Z releases his album “Blueprint.”
Sept. 11, 2001: Two passenger planes hijacked by terrorists crash into New York’s World Trade Center towers causing the collapse of both and deaths of 2,752 people. Terrorists hijack a passenger plane and crash it into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, causing the deaths of 125 people. Attempt by passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93 to retake control of their hijacked plane from terrorists causes plane to crash in a Somerset County, Pennsylvania, field killing all 64 people on board.
