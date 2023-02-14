This week in history

Feb. 15, 2005: YouTube, an internet site on which videos may be shared and viewed by others, is launched in the United States.
Feb. 15, 2011: President Barack Obama awards writer and activist Maya Angelou the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Feb. 17, 1968: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame opens in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Feb. 17, 2004: Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You” single is released. Keys would win a Grammy award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance in 2005, and Billboard Song of the Year in 2004 from the single.
Feb. 17, 2020: Amazon boss Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to help fight climate change.
Feb. 18, 1929: The first Academy Awards are announced.
