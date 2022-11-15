This week in history

Nov. 15, 2001: Microsoft releases the first Xbox game console in the US.
Nov. 15, 2011: “Take Care” second studio album by Drake is released (Grammy Award Best Rap Album 2013).
Nov. 15, 2013: Sony launches the Playstation Four, selling one million units on the first day.
Nov. 15, 2018: LeBron James passes Wilt Chamberlain for 5th on the NBA’s career scoring list with 44 points for the LA Lakers in 126-117 victory over Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center, Los Angeles.
Nov. 17, 1998: Whitney Houston releases “My Love is Your Love.”
Nov. 18, 1949: NL batting leader (.342) Jackie Robinson wins NL MVP.
Nov. 19, 1965: Kellogg’s Pop Tarts pastries created.
Nov. 19, 1866: Howard University founded (Washington, D.C.).
