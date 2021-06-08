This week in history

June 8, 1966: NFL & AFL announce plans to become NFC and AFC in 1970.
June 8, 2002: Serena Williams beats her sister Venus Williams at 101st Women’s French Open.
June 8, 2018: NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors claim 3rd title in 4 years with a 108-85 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers for 4-0 sweep; MVP: Kevin Durant for second straight year.
June 9, 1979: Phillies wear burgundy uniforms for first and last time.
June 10, 1793: Washington supersedes Philadelphia as U.S. Capital.
June 11, 1993: “Jurassic Park” opens, sets box office weekend record of $502 million.
