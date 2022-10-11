This week in history

Oct. 11, 2020: NBA Finals: LA Lakers beat Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 to win record equaling 17th title; MVP: LeBron James; first to win the award with 3 different teams.
Oct. 13, 2019: Simone Biles becomes the most decorated gymnast in history when she wins record 25th medal at the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.
Oct. 14, 1964: Martin Luther King Jr. announced as winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.
Oct. 15, 1924: US President Calvin Coolidge declares Statue of Liberty a national monument.
Oct. 15, 1933: Philadelphia Eagles play first NFL game, lose to NY Giants 56-0.
Oct. 15, 1993: Nelson Mandela and South African President F. W. de Klerk awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.