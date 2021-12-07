This week in history

Dec. 7, 1842: New York Philharmonic’s first concert.
Dec. 7, 2020: Breaking, the competitive form of breakdancing, confirmed as an Olympic sport for the Paris 2024 games.
Dec. 8, 1961: Wilt Chamberlain scores 78 points in a triple overtime loss for the Philadelphia Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers. It was the second highest total in the NBA.
Dec. 9, 1965: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” the first Peanuts animated special premieres on CBS in the U.S.
Dec. 9, 2013: MLB pitcher Roy Halladay announces his retirement.
Dec. 10, 1964: Nobel Peace Prize presented to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Oslo.
Dec. 10, 2009: U.S. President Barack Obama accepts the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo.
Dec. 10, 2016: 82nd Heisman Trophy Award is given to Lamar Jackson, Louisville Cardinals (QB), youngest player to win at 19.
Dec. 11, 1954: Philadelphia Phillies purchase Connie Mack Stadium.
