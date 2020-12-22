This week in history

Dec. 22, 1882: First string of Christmas tree lights created by Thomas Edison.

Dec. 22, 1937: The Lincoln Tunnel in New York City opens to traffic.

Dec. 23, 1919: First hospital ship built to move wounded naval personnel launched.

Dec. 25, 1983: First live telecast of Christmas Parade at the EPCOT Center in Disney World Florida.

Dec. 26, 1805: Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts is established in Philadelphia.

Dec. 26, 1862: First U.S. Navy hospital ship enters service.

Dec. 26, 1878: First U.S. store to install lights in Philadelphia.