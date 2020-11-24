This week in history

Nov. 24, 1954: Air Force One, first US Presidential airplane, christened.

Nov. 25, 1920: First Thanksgiving Parade in Philadelphia.

Nov. 25, 2019: Baltimore’s second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson becomes first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 3,000 passing yards and rush for 1,500 yards in his first 2 NFL seasons as the Ravens beat LA Rams, 45-6.

Nov. 26, 2007: “Like You’ll Never See Me Again” single released by Alicia Keys (NAACP Image Awards Outstanding Music Video, Outstanding Song 2008, Billboard Song of the Year 2008).

Nov. 26, 2013: Tiger Woods is named PGA Tour’s player of the year for the 11th time.

Nov. 27, 1924: In New York City, the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is held.

Nov. 27, 2013: “Frozen,” the highest-grossing animated film of all time starring Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell is released.