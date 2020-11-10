Nov. 10, 1919: First observance of National Book Week.

Nov. 10, 1969: “Sesame Street” premieres on PBS TV.

Nov. 11, 1997: WNBA expands to Detroit and Washington, D.C.

Nov. 12, 1933: First Sunday football game in Philadelphia was previously illegal.

Nov. 12, 2018: Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama publishes her memoir “Becoming.”

Nov. 12, 2019: Disney launches its streaming service Disney+.

Nov. 13, 2017: First Barbie doll to wear a hijab, modeled on Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad unveiled in New York.

Nov. 13, 2018: Amazon announces two new corporate outposts in the Queens borough of New York and Arlington, Virginia.