Sept. 29, 1962: President John F. Kennedy authorized use of federal troops to integrate the University of Mississippi.

Sept. 29, 1975: WGPR-TV Detroit, first Black-owned station in United States, began broadcasting.

Sept. 30, 1975: Muhammad Ali wins the “Thrilla in Manila” fight against Philadelphia’s Joe Frazier.

Sept. 30, 1991: Mike Powell broke the world long jump world record when he jumped 8.95 meters at a meet in Tokyo. The previous mark — 8.90 meters — was set by Bob Beamon at the 1968 Olympics.

Oct. 1, 1872: Morgan State College is founded in Maryland.

Oct. 1, 1962: James Meredith became first Black student at University of Mississippi — after 3,000 federal troops quelled riots against his admission.

Oct. 2, 1986: The U.S. Senate overrides President Ronald Reagan‘s veto of legislation imposing economic sanctions in South Africa.

Oct. 2, 1967: Thurgood Marshall sworn in as the first Black Supreme Court associate justice.

Oct. 3, 1904: Bethune-Cookman College opened in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Oct. 4, 1969: Howard N. Lee and Charles Evers are elected the first African American mayors of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Fayette, Mississippi, respectively.

Oct. 5, 1869: First Reconstruction legislature (27 Blacks, 150 whites) met in Richmond, Virginia.