Sept. 29, 1962: President John F. Kennedy authorized use of federal troops to integrate the University of Mississippi.
Sept. 29, 1975: WGPR-TV Detroit, first Black-owned station in United States, began broadcasting.
Sept. 30, 1975: Muhammad Ali wins the “Thrilla in Manila” fight against Philadelphia’s Joe Frazier.
Sept. 30, 1991: Mike Powell broke the world long jump world record when he jumped 8.95 meters at a meet in Tokyo. The previous mark — 8.90 meters — was set by Bob Beamon at the 1968 Olympics.
Oct. 1, 1872: Morgan State College is founded in Maryland.
Oct. 1, 1962: James Meredith became first Black student at University of Mississippi — after 3,000 federal troops quelled riots against his admission.
Oct. 2, 1986: The U.S. Senate overrides President Ronald Reagan‘s veto of legislation imposing economic sanctions in South Africa.
Oct. 2, 1967: Thurgood Marshall sworn in as the first Black Supreme Court associate justice.
Oct. 3, 1904: Bethune-Cookman College opened in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Oct. 4, 1969: Howard N. Lee and Charles Evers are elected the first African American mayors of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Fayette, Mississippi, respectively.
Oct. 5, 1869: First Reconstruction legislature (27 Blacks, 150 whites) met in Richmond, Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.