This week in history

Feb. 22, 1935: Airplanes are no longer permitted to fly over the White House.
Feb. 22, 2017: Jay-Z becomes the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame alongside Max Martin, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.
Feb. 23, 1910: First radio contest is held in Philadelphia.
Feb. 24, 1857: First perforated U.S. postage stamps delivered to the government.
Feb. 24, 1868: Mardi Gras is the first U.S. parade with floats in Mobile, Ala.
Feb. 25, 1964: Muhammad Ali TKOs Sonny Liston in the seventh round for his first world heavyweight championship title.
Feb. 25, 2019: James Harden‘s scoring streak of games with at least 30 points ends at 32 as he scores 28 in the Rockets’ 119-111 win over Atlanta in Houston; second-longest mark in NBA history.
