This week in history

March 3, 1933: Mount Rushmore dedicated.
March 4, 1901: First U.S. president inaugurated in Washington, D.C. (Thomas Jefferson).
March 4, 1993: First ESPY awards.
March 6, 2018: Forbes names Amazon founder Jeff Bezos the world’s richest person for the first time at $112 billion, Bill Gates No. 2.
March 6, 2019: LeBron James scores his 32,293rd point in the second quarter of a Lakers’ 115-99 loss to Denver in Los Angeles to pass Michael Jordan into fourth place on the NBA all-time point scoring list.
March 7, 1933: Game of “Monopoly” invented
March 7, 1982: NCAA Tournament Selection televised live for first time.
