This week in history

Oct. 5, 1970: PBS becomes a US television network.
Oct. 6, 1993: After 9 seasons & 3 Championships with the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan announces his retirement from the NBA; returns on March 18, 1995 and leads Bulls to another 3 NBA titles.
Oct. 6, 2010: Phillies ace Roy Halladay pitches only the 2nd postseason no-hitter in MLB history in Game 1 NLDS, 4-0 v Cincinnati Reds, at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia.
Oct. 7, 1993: Nobel prize for literature awarded to American writer Toni Morrison.
Oct. 7, 2008: Music, podcast, and video streaming service Spotify is launched by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon.
