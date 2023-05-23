This week in history

The single “Un-Thinkable (I’m Ready)” by Alicia Keys is released on May 28, 2010. The single becomes the Billboard Song of the Year 2010.

May 25, 2011: Oprah Winfrey airs her last show, ending her 25-year run of “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

May 27, 1937: Golden State Bridge in San Francisco is dedicated.

