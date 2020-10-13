Oct. 13, 1792: The cornerstone is laid for a presidential residence (White House) in the newly designated capital city of Washington.

Oct. 13, 1914: Garrett Morgan invented and patented the gas mask.

Oct. 13, 2010: The last of 33 Chilean miners are rescued after 69 days trapped nearly half-a-mile underground.

Oct. 14, 1834: Harry Blair received a patent for his corn planting machine.

Oct. 14, 1964: Martin Luther King Jr. is the youngest man to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Oct. 16, 1859: Harpers Ferry insurrection.

Oct. 16, 1923: Walt Disney and his brother Roy found the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio in Hollywood, California. The studio is now known as the Walt Disney Co.

Oct. 17, 1888: First bank for Blacks organized: The Capital Savings of Washington, D.C.

Oct. 17, 1931: Gangster Al Capone is sentenced to 11 years in prison for tax evasion and fined $80,000, signaling the downfall of one of the most notorious criminals of the 1920s and 1930s.

Oct. 18, 1945: Paul Robeson won Spingarn Medal for his singing and acting achievements.

Oct. 19, 1900: Henry Ossawa Tanner, an African-American painter, won the Medal of Honor at the Paris Exposition.

Oct. 19, 1944: U.S. Navy opened to Black women.