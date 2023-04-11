This week in history

April 11, 2012: “The Avengers,” directed by Joss Whedon and starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner, premieres in Los Angeles.
April 13, 2015: “Avengers: Age of Ultron” premieres in Los Angeles.
April 14, 2017: Kendrick Lamar releases his fourth studio album. The album wins Lamar a Pulitzer Prize for Music, making him the first rapper and non-classical or jazz musician to win the award.
April 14, 2018: Beyoncé is the first African American woman to headline the Coachella Music Festival, her performance was the most-watched performance ever on YouTube.
April 14, 2019: Tiger Woods wins his fifth Masters at the 83rd U.S. Master Tournament. The win earns Woods his 15th major and first in 11 years.
April 15, 1947: Jackie Robinson becomes first African American to play in U.S. major league baseball with the Brooklyn Dodgers.
April 15, 1997: Baseball honors Jackie Robinson by retiring #42 for all teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.