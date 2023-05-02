This week in history

May 2, 2008: First film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Iron Man” directed by Jon Favreau and starring Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, is released.
May 4, 1942: Food first rationed in U.S.
May 4, 1973: Longest baseball game in Philadelphia’s Veterans Stadium, Phillies beat Braves 5-4 in 20 innings.
May 4, 2015: Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry is named MVP for the 2014-15 NBA season.
May 5, 1891: Music Hall (Carnegie Hall) opens in New York.
May 6, 1994: Nelson Mandela and the African National Congress, finally confirmed winners in South Africa’s first post-apartheid election.
May 6, 2013: Wal-Mart becomes the largest company by revenue on the Fortune 500 list.
