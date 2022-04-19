This week in history

April 19, 2003: Nina Simone is awarded and honorary degree by the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.
April 21, 2016: US President Barack Obama begins a 4 day visit to the UK with Michelle Obama.
April 22, 1998: Disney’s Animal Kingdom opens at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida, United States.
April 22, 2019: Marvel film “Avengers: Endgame” directed by Anthony and Joe Russo starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and an ensemble cast, premieres in Los Angeles.
April 23, 2016: Beyoncé releases her 6th album “Lemonade” with a 1 hour film on HBO.
