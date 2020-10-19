Oct. 21, 1940: Black newspaper owner’s group, now the National Newspaper Publishers Association or NNPA, —was founded when John H. Sengstacke of the Chicago Defender organized a meeting with other African-American publishers designed for “harmonizing our energies in a common purpose for the benefit of Negro journalism.” The group decided to form the National Negro Publishers Association. In 1956 the trade association was renamed the National Newspapers Publishers Association.

Oct. 21, 1976: Former World Heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman signs a three-year contract with ABC-TV Sports.

Oct. 25, 1940: Benjamin O. Davis Jr. became the first Black general in U.S. Army.

Oct. 25, 1958: An estimated 10,000 students led by Jackie Robinson, Harry Belafonte, and labor leader A. Phillip Randolph, participate in a youth march for integrated schools in Washington, D.C.

Oct. 25, 1976: Clarence “Willie” Norris was found not guilty by the state of Alabama. One-time racist Gov. George Wallace grants a full pardon to Norris — the last known survivor of the nine “Scottsboro Boys.” The group had been framed in a 1931 conviction for allegedly raping two white women.