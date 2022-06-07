This week in history

June 7, 1927: Harlem Globetrotters play their first game in Hinckley, Illinois.
June 7, 1955: Marian Anderson becomes the first African American to perform with the New York Metropolitan Opera.
June 7, 1966: Dance Theatre of Harlem debuts.
June 7, 2019: Amazon overtakes Microsoft to become the world’s most valuable listed company for the first time, worth $797 billion.
June 8, 1984: NCAA announces that basketball tournament will have 64 teams.
June 9, 2007: Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs announces the iPhone.
June 10, 2003: NBA announces Charlotte, N.C. is awarded an NBA expansion franchise to be known as the Charlotte Bobcats and start play in 2004-05; eventually changes to the Charlotte Hornets for the 2014-15 season.
June 10, 2022: The US Mint issues quarter coins commemorating poet Maya Angelou, first Black woman to be depicted.
