This week in history

Naomi Osaka pulls out of the French Open citing her mental health after refusing to appear at compulsory post match press conferences on May 31, 2021. — AP PHOTO

May 31, 2008: Usain Bolt breaks the world record in the 100m sprint, with a wind-legal (+1.7m/s) 9.72 seconds.

May 31, 2021: Naomi Osaka pulls out of the French Open citing her mental health after refusing to appear at compulsory post match press conferences.

