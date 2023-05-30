This week in history chill May 30, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Naomi Osaka pulls out of the French Open citing her mental health after refusing to appear at compulsory post match press conferences on May 31, 2021. — AP PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save May 31, 2008: Usain Bolt breaks the world record in the 100m sprint, with a wind-legal (+1.7m/s) 9.72 seconds.May 31, 2021: Naomi Osaka pulls out of the French Open citing her mental health after refusing to appear at compulsory post match press conferences.June 2, 2017: “Wonder Woman” directed by Patty Jenkins released, earning over $100 million in North American in its opening weekend — a domestic record for a female director.June 3, 2012: Tiger Woods 73rd PGA Tour victory equals Jack Nicklaus record. June 3, 2018: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry breaks Ray Allen’s NBA Finals record for most 3-pointers with 9 in the Warriors 122-103 Game 2 win over Cleveland Cavaliers.June 3, 2019: Jay-Z is named the world’s first billionaire rapper by Forbes magazine.June 3, 2019: Apple announces it is shutting down iTunes and replacing it with three different apps. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Learning Key This Week In History Usain Bolt Naomi Osaka Wonder Woman Tiger Woods Stephen Curry Ray Allen Jay Z Apple × Post a comment as Guest Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Videos sponsored by: Recent Videos The Philadelphia Tribune's Black History Month Celebration Submit Your News & Events We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Obituary Obituaries and death notices are paid. The editorial department may decide to cover someone's passing. Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCity Council to examine prison escapePhiladelphia superintendent unveils 5-year strategic planPhilly to experience frequent heat waves, flooding, says Drexel reportCoard: The inexplicable pride and arrogance of Bob Brady and local Dem leadershipPolice arrest two in Northeast carjackingsJunkyard fire erupts in Southwest Philly; city health officials suggest precautionsPhilly school board adopts $4.5B budget for 2023-24 school yearAttorney for 11-year-old Mississippi boy shot by police officer calls for ‘full and transparent investigation’ ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Philadelphia Tribune The Philadelphia Tribune
