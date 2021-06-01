This week in history

June 1, 2009: General Motors files for chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth largest United States bankruptcy in history.
June 2, 2017: “Wonder Woman” directed by Patty Jenkins released, earns over $100 million in North American in its opening weekend — a domestic record for a female director.
June 3, 2012: Tiger Woods 73rd PGA Tour victory equals Jack Nicklaus record.
June 3, 2018: Golden State guard Stephen Curry breaks Ray Allen’s NBA Finals record for most 3-pointers with 9 in the Warriors 122-103 Game 2 win over Cleveland Cavaliers.
June 3, 2019: Jay-Z named the world’s first billionaire rapper by Forbes magazine.
June 3, 2019: Apple announces it is shutting down iTunes and replacing it with three different apps.
June 5, 2018: American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. named 2017 top earning sportsperson by Forbes with $285 million.
