This week in history

Nov. 2, 1983: US President Ronald Reagan signs bill establishing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Nov. 2, 2020: Baby Shark by Pinkfong becomes the most-watched video on YouTube with over 7.04 billion views.
Nov. 3, 1964: Philadelphia voters narrowly approve $25 million to build a new multi-purpose stadium that would become Veterans Stadium, home to MLB Phillies and NFL Eagles.
Nov. 3, 1992: “I Will Always Love You” (Dolly Parton cover) single released by Whitney Houston. Houston’s single would later win Billboard Song of the Year in 1993.
Nov. 3, 1996: Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant becomes the then youngest player to make his NBA debut (18 years, 2 months, 11 days) in 91-85 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Great Western Forum.
Nov. 3, 2014: New York’s 104-story One World Trade Center officially opens 13 years after the September 11 attacks.
Nov. 4, 2008: Barack Obama becomes the first African-American to be elected President of the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.