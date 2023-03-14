This week in history

March 14, 2021: At the 63rd Grammy Awards, Beyoncé breaks the record for most Grammys won by a singer (28), Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year, and Billie Eilish wins Record of the Year.
March 15, 2018: Toy chain Toys ‘R’ Us announces it will close all its stores after filing for bankruptcy.
March 17, 1753: First official recognition of St. Patrick’s Day.
March 18, 1991: The Philadelphia 76ers retire Wilt Chamberlain‘s No. 13 jersey.
March 18, 1995: Michael Jordan announces he is ending his 17-month NBA retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.