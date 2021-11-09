This week in history

Nov. 9, 2007: Alicia Keys releases her 3rd studio album “As I Am” (Grammy Award Best Female R&B Vocal Performance 2008, 2008 Billboard Album of the Year).
Nov. 9, 2008: Tennis star Venus Williams wins her first career year-ending title; beats Vera Zvonareva 6–7, 6–0, 6–2 in the WTA Tour Championship final at Doha, Qatar.
Nov. 10, 1919: First observance of National Book Week.
Nov. 10, 1969: “Sesame Street” premieres on PBS TV.
Nov. 10, 2014: “Uptown” single released by Bruno Mars (Billboard Song of the Year 2015, Grammy Record Of The Year, Grammy Song of the Year 2016).
Nov. 11, 1997: WNBA announces franchises in Detroit (Shock) and Washington D.C. (Mystics) would join the League as expansion teams for the 1998 season.
Nov. 12, 2018: Former US First lady Michelle Obama publishes her memoir “Becoming.”
Nov. 12, 2019: Disney launches its streaming service Disney+.
Nov. 13, 2017: First Barbie doll to wear a hijab, modeled on Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad unveiled in New York.
Nov. 13, 2018: Amazon announces two new corporate outposts in the Queens borough of New York and Arlington, Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.