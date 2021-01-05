This week in history

Jan. 5, 1957: Dodgers’ Jackie Robinson announces his retirement rather than be traded to the New York Giants.
Jan. 5, 2019: Golden State and Sacramento combine for 41 3-pointers in Warriors’ 127-123 win; set new NBA record for 3s in a game; Stephen Curry hits 10 triples while Buddy Hield leads Kings with 8, Justin Jackson adds 5.
Jan. 7, 1890: William Purvis receives a patent for the fountain pen.
Jan. 7, 1927: Harlem Globetrotters play their first game in Hinckley, Illinois.
Jan. 7, 1955: Philadelphia native Marian Anderson becomes the first African American to perform with the New York Metropolitan Opera.
Jan. 7, 1966: Dance Theatre of Harlem debuts.
Jan. 7, 2019: Amazon overtakes Microsoft to become the world’s most valuable listed company for the first time, worth $797 billion.
Jan. 8, 1984: NCAA announces that basketball tournament will have 64 teams.
