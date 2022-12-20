Third grade students at the Powel Elementary School got quite the surprise this month when Tony nominated Actress Myra Lucretia Taylor and actor Carlton Terrance Taylor, visited their classroom.
Myra, was a member of the original cast of the Broadway musical “Tina” and Carlton performed in the touring company of the Broadway musical “Tina.” The visit was arranged by Karin Coonrod, a professor from the Yale School of Drama and an esteemed playwright and theatre director.
Coonrod has worked with Powel’s third grade teacher Octavia McBride last year when she invited McBride’s students to participate, at the recommendation of a local poet and professor Anthony Palma, in a major international literary event that Coonrod conceived and curated.
During the event, the actors talked to students about their careers, Broadway musicals, stage fright and gave some pointers on acting and singing. Prior to the visit, students were learning about Broadway musicals.
