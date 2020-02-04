At the Samuel Powel Elementary School third-grade students in Room 202 and 205 have been studying Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Below are some short essays the students wrote about King’s life and legacy.
Martin Luther King Jr.
By Lailah Holland
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was a civil rights leader. He was a person who changed the world and made it a better place. All people can go to the same schools, restaurants and we can live in the same neighborhoods.
Dr. Martin Luther King was color blind, but not literally. Skin color did not matter to him. He was also was against wars. This means he was an anti-war activist, too. That is why I love Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
A Man of Peace — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
By Charles Richardson
Did you know that Dr. King was the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize? He won this in 1964 for his work with trying to bring people together.
He was born in Atlanta, Georgia in 1929. He helped to organize the bus boycott in Alabama with Rosa Parks. Did you know that it was planned by the civil rights movement for Rosa Parks to refuse to give up her seat?
Dr. King gave his famous “I Have A Dream” speech in Washington, D.C., in front of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963. Unfortunately, he was assassinated in Tennessee, in 1968. He was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and today we are still inspired by Dr. King.
Martin Luther King Jr.
By Noa Yurdin
Do you know why we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day? It is because he led peaceful protests for freedom.
His dream was that everybody would be judged for their character and not by the color of their skin. Martin Luther King Jr. organized many nonviolent boycotts and made many great speeches. He was a minister of a church. Martin believed in love not hate. Martin Luther King Jr. is known all over the United States and the world for his great bravery and his leadership.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
By Jada Jones
Today we learned about Martin Luther King Jr. He was a person who fought for people’s civil rights. He used nonviolent protests. He was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi. In 1964, Martin Luther King Jr. won the Nobel Peace Prize.
In 1955, he led a bus boycott after Rosa Parks was put in jail. She refused to give up her bus seat to a white person. He fought for the poor and he was against wars. That is why we celebrate MLK Day because he inspired us to be our best.
Learning About Martin Luther King
By Paris Wilson
Martin Luther King, Jr. gave a speech called I Have a Dream. Over a quarter of a million people attended the March on Washington to hear this speech. Martin Luther King Jr. was a civil rights leader. Martin Luther King Jr. organized the bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama and boycotts of store owners and restaurant owners who did not serve African-Americans.
Martin Luther King wanted everyone to be peaceful. He was color blind in the way that he saw all people as being the same. He loved everyone!
Dr. King was born in 1929 and he became a great leader that we still celebrate. We continue the struggle for what is right. M.L.K was a life changer. He died April 4, 1968, but he lives on in our successes.
Martin Luther King Jr.
By Gabriel Mumbauer
Do you know who Martin Luther King Jr. was? Well if you don’t, here are some facts about him. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia in 1929. He had two siblings. He had four kids. MLK Jr. was a very important man. He was important because he led the civil rights movement. This was a movement of everyday people who wanted to change the United States for the better.
The goal of the civil rights movement was to end segregation, end poverty and end wars. MLK Jr. was trying to make people equal.His most famous speech was I Have a Dream.
A Real Hero
By Florrie Abdullah
Do you know about Martin Luther King Jr. Well, I know about him. He was a peaceful and loving man. He was a civil rights leader. This means he was helping African-Americans to be
able to have good housing wherever they wanted to live. He also helped African Americans to be able to vote, have better schools and be served in places like restaurants.
He was 15 when he went to college. He married Coretta Scott on June 18, 1953. He had four children. His house was bombed on Sept. 30, 1956. He was in jail 20 times for his peaceful protests. His holiday was celebrated on Jan. 20, 2020. He traveled all over the United States and the world as a peacemaker.
He gave his most famous speech on Aug. 28,1963. It is called “I Have a Dream.” There were 250,000 people at his famous speech, in Washington. D.C. He was a really special person who inspires me.
