Students Corner

Third-grade students in Octavia McBride’s class at Powel Elementary School are studying Native American history in social studies and exploring the literature of contemporary Native American poets like N. Scott Momaday.

Below are poems the students wrote modeled after Momaday’s poem “The Delight Song of Tsoai-Talee.”

Caine’s UniverseBy Caine Baker

I am the tree growing tall.

I am a puppy jumping all around.

I am a bear hibernating.

I am a cheetah running fast.

I am the moon up at night.

I am the fish swimming in the water.

I am the sun shining bright.

I am the air making a breeze.

I am a warm sand between your toes.

I am the crystals making magic.

Momaday Remake

By Charles Jung

I am the wolf yawping in the night

I am the dash of the buffalo galloping in the grass

I am the bunny rabbits hopping in the sand of the desert

I am the roar of the gale crying out in the storm

I am the wonder of the kitten, amazement in her eyes

I am the bark of the dog that is chasing the kitten

I am the cold of the snow, 0 degrees Fahrenheit

I am the boiling heat of summer, frying an egg on the sidewalk

I am the strength of an elephant lifting 100 people in its trunk

I am the life of nature and its friends!

I am all of these amazing things!

I Am

By Raida Maliat

I am the cheetah that dashes in the safari.

I am the tiger that roars in the rain.

I am the sloth the moves slower than a hot summer day.

I am the giraffe that is as tall as Mt. Everest.

I am the zebra that has stripes to camouflage me against danger.

I am the elephant that has a massive trunk to water myself.

I am the monkey that swings through the vines of the layered rain forest.

I am the hyena that laughs loudly in a foolish way.

I am the kangaroo leaping two meters far.

I am a whole dream of these things.

I Am

By Zafir McDowell

I am the two lovebirds in the woods

I am the water that passes through the lake

I am the lily pads in the swamp

I am the jet that flies through the air, passing through the woods

I am the campers that go every year to the deep forest

I am the tent that they bring for protection from nature’s power

I am the grass that is crushed under the feet of people and animals

I am the creature that goes on wonderful adventures

I am the footprints that track people down

I am the smoke from the blown-out lights that guide everything

The Championship Game

By Brandon Sanders

I am the bat that hits the ball

I am the thump of the bat

I am the ball that has speed

I am the glove that protects the ball

I am the shortstop who throws the ball speedily

I am the pitcher who tries to get people to strike out

I am the catcher of tricky balls

I am the coach who makes the calls, the plays

I am the shortstop that protects the base

I am the runner that steals bases

I Am a Part of Nature

By Louisa Leary

I am the baby wolf waiting for milk

I am the blue jay flying in the warm breeze

I am the dolphin jumping in the water

I am a cherry blossom fluttering in the blue sky

I am a bud waiting to open

I am the baby bird patiently waiting for food

I am a daisy dancing in the wind

I am the jaguar waiting for my food

I am part of nature

I am all of these things!