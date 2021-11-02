Student's Corner: Poems by Powel Elementary School third-graders

Third-grade students in Octavia McBride’s class at Powel Elementary School are studying Indigenous American poet N. Scott Momaday.
Students were so inspired by his poem, “The Delight Song of Tsoai-talee” , that they created their own “ I Am” poems to celebrate their connection to Mother Earth.
Below are the poems the students wrote:
I Am
By Sage Scholnick
I am the rainbow of the filled sky.
I am the gold of the monarch butterfly.
I am the fox that runs on the surface of the sea.
I am the great horse that gallops along the beams of the sun.
I am the stardust that follows to the core of the Earth.
I am the swirl of the wind that blows through your hair.
I am the dancer of the elegant leaf.
I Am
By Shamaela Nudhrat
I am the beautiful pink tree.
I am the star of the light.
I am the cold of the winter.
I am the angels of nature.
I am the owl standing under the moonlight.
I am the sun lightening up the sky.
I am the color of all flowers.
I am a blue bird that looks out at the wind.
I am a rainbow of flowers.
I am a deer out in the cold.
I Am
by Addison Ward
I am the light of the shining moon.
I am the sound of a roaring lion.
I am the color of all planets.
I am the clouds of the bright sky.
I am the falling of a feather.
I am the shine of the sun.
I am the water of the rainforest.
I am the glitter of the water.
I am the stars of the night sky.
I am the flower of a delightful garden.
You see, I am alive, I am alive!
I Am
By Masood Cherry
I am the sun that lights the sky.
I am the free spirit of the wild horse.
I am the trunk that helps the tree stand.
I am the prey of the wolf that still stands.
I am the river that flows to the moon.
I am the fire that never burns out.
I am the flower that shines bright.
I am the howl of the wolf.
I am the seed that sprouts tall.
I Am
By James Otis Terry
I am weak
I am STRONG!
I am quiet
I am LOUD!
I am small
I am LARGE!!
I MAY BE SMALL BUT MY VOICE IS LARGE!!!
I AM THE POSSIBILITY OF GREATNESS!!!!
I AM ONE THING BUT I AM EVERYTHING!!!!!!
I CONTAIN MULTITUDES!!!!!!
I AM
By Makari Baird
I am the ant crawling on the fresh grass.
I am the brown woodpecker tapping on a Birch Tree.
I am the tiger pouncing on a startled deer.
I am the red cheetah running through the plain.
I am the snake who slithers fast through the woods.
I am the green fox who bounding away.
I am the quiet elk looking through the healthy trees.
I Am
By Calvin Faulring-Joanes
I am the light of the morning sun.
I am the noise of rushing water.
I am the howl of a wolf.
I am the beauty of the wind at sea.
I am the heart of the world in a summer breeze.
I am the presence of a glowing crystal.
I am the prey of a bear standing still.
I am the eye of the burning sun.
I am the goddess of light.
I am the ring of immense power.
You see I am alive I am alive.
