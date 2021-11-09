Student's Corner: Poems by Powel Elementary School third-graders

Third-grade students in Octavia McBride’s class at Powel Elementary School are studying Indigenous American poet N. Scott Momaday.
Students were so inspired by his poem, “The Delight Song of Tsoai-talee,” that they created their own “ I Am” poems to celebrate their connection to Mother Earth.
Below are the poems the students wrote:
I Am
By Lila Walden
I am the song of the sea.
I am a young voice.
I am the first star.
I am the sap of a oak tree.
I am what it feels like to be sad mad even happy.
I am a owl looking in the night.
I am a bear protecting its cub.
I am the tune of music.
I am a butterfly in its field.
I am the sun bringing sunlight.
You see I am unique.
I Am
By Kauthar Abdullah
I am the flowers blowing in the wind.
I am the bird chirping in the wind.
I am strong as a wolf’s howl.
I am a toad hopping on lily pads.
I am a leopard running in the rainforests.
I am a god of nature.
I am a horse frolicking in the fields.
I am the light of the sky.
I am the fish swimming up and down.
I Am
By Paz Raboteau
I am a yippy chipmunk digging under an oak tree.
I am a soft butterfly following the swift wind.
I am the kitten snuggling in a big blanket.
I am a honey bee buzzing in some orange flowers.
I am a snake slithering in the wet grass.
I am an elk prancing in the wind.
I am a humpback owning the open ocean.
I Am
by Dawsen Klouj
I am the dancing light in the southern sky.
I am the cloud that rains.
I am the river that flows.
I am the bird in the nest.
I am the seed in the ground.
I am a leaf on a tree.
I am a branch on a bush.
I am a feather on a bird.
I am an eagle soaring above the trees.
I am the song of the seas.
I am the bright moon.
I am the reflection of an orange horse.
I am a cold fire.
I am a seed of a fruit.
I am a fierce wolf.
I am the burning sun.
I am a tall mountain.
I am the snow falling from the sky.
I am the pink and orange sunset.
I am a petal on a rose.
I am the thorn the stem.
I am all that is beautiful.
You see, I am alive, I am alive.
I Am
By Aleem Robinson
I am light as a feather.
I am quiet as rain.
I am a lending hand.
I am fun like falling snow.
I am a star that keeps my sister safe.
I am a young, brave wolf.
I am a super, white moon.
I am an eagle that is mighty.
I am a deer staying calm.
I am a fish swimming with my family.
I Am
By Emil Esser-Rock
I am the light of a supernova.
I am the vastness of space.
I am the mass of a black hole.
I am infinity.
I am everything.
I Am
By Jerome Ward
I am the water that hydrates nature and animals.
I am the feather that gets blown by the wind.
I am the light from the farthest star.
I am the water that puts out flames.
I am the field of the winter sky.
I am the sun of the bright sky.
I am the ice that gets burned.
I am the coldest lava.
I am as gentle as a rock but as fragile as a feather‘.
I am the Shadow from the Moon.
I Am
By Jaye Ford-Drayton
I am the sky of the sea
I am the fish of the pond
I am the daylight of the house
I am the night of one color
I am the one dog of the day
I am the child of the roaring sea
I am the one star of the night
I am the falling moon
I am the birthday of all of them
I am alive, I am alive
I Am
by Apollo Petite
I am the god that revives nature.
I am the song that kills bacteria.
I am a wish.
I am mother nature.
I am the explosion of the sun.
I am the galaxy.
I am the soul within you.
We are the people who unite into one.
We are the future.
We need to save our planet.
We are not destined to darkness.
But our future looks bad.
We are killing our planet.
Help it survive.
Save it.
