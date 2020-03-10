For many students, being in middle school is a memorable experience.
It’s one that challenges students in the classroom while their curiosity about different activities and programs leads them to finding what their own passion and interest are outside of the classroom. It’s during this time that students come into their own and make their own imprint.
One student who is enjoying his experience at the General George A. McCall School is eighth-grader William Redd-Franklin.
William has been a student at McCall for the last nine years. He says what makes McCall unique from other schools is the dedication of the teachers.
“I came to McCall when I was in kindergarten and I’ve been a student here every since,” William said. “My overall experience here has been great. McCall is a really good school. The teachers are nice. They care about their students. They make sure their students are getting the help that they need.”
While William does not participate in any programs or activities at McCall, he has a strong interest in two classes at his school — coding and social studies.
“I was somewhat familiar with coding before taking Ms. Smith’s class,” William said. “I knew how to change simple codes like images, fonts, and color palettes, but since I’ve been in Ms. Smith class I’ve learned so much more about coding like HTML, CSS, and other digital things.
“What we’re currently doing in my coding class is creating our own video games. My game is about ninjas. It’s a first person RPG survival game. You’re on an island and you have to eliminate your opponents. We’ve been working on that for a little while.
“I also like my social studies class,” he added. “We have a teacher in Ms. McCann who teaches us about all different cultures, which is really a great thing. I’ve learned so much in both classes.”
After graduating from McCall this year, William will be going to Constitution High for high school.
“I’ll be going to Constitution High next year,” William said. “What made me want to go to that particular school for high school, is I know that there whole curriculum there is based around social studies.
“I also did a tour at the school and I was drawn to the school even more. One of the things that caught my eye on the tour was the fact that the school has teen court. That’s a program that I think I would be interested in. That school just had a lot of things that were interesting to me.
“Going there is something that I’m definitely looking forward to next year,” he added. “I know I’ll be fully prepared to go to Constitution High because of my experience at McCall.”
