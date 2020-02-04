Student enjoys musical journey at Catharine

Hard worker, ambitious, dedicated, talented, and a leader are just some of the words that describe Karimah Dyson. Karimah, who is a fifth-grader at the Joseph W. Catharine School, has been a student at the school for six years.
“My experience at the school has been really good,” Karimah said. “I’ve been able to participate in the music program. I’m also an honor roll student. We have a lot of supportive teachers and staff. We have a really good principal; Catharine is just a really good school.”
Karimah, who recently got accepted to GAMP (Girard Academic Music Program) for middle school, has been playing the violin at Catharine for the last three years. She also sings in her school’s choir.
“I’ve been playing the violin for awhile now and it’s been great; I really like it,” Karimah said. “I’ve grown so much from when I first started playing the instrument until now. When I first started playing the violin, it was difficult for me at first.
“Once I started to practice more and felt more comfortable with the instrument, I got better at playing it,” she added. “In addition to playing the violin, I also sing in the choir. We’re currently learning different songs for our spring concert.”
While Karimah has enjoyed all of her classes so far this school year, her favorite subject is math.
“In my math class right now, we’re learning how to subtract and add fractions,” Karimah said. “I’ve also been learning different strategies to solve different math problems. We’ve been learning how to use multiples to find the common denominator. My math teacher has helped me a lot in my math class. She always explains our lessons very thoroughly.
“This school has definitely helped me prepare for middle school,” she added. “In addition to learning in my classes, I also learned how to take notes by myself, how to go back into the passage and cite the evidence, and how to solve a problem in different ways. I’ve learned so much at this school.”
One person who is extremely proud of Karimah is Catharine’s principal Lisa Wilmer.
“Karimah is such a great student and role model,” Wilmer said. “She’s in the choir; she has a beautiful voice. She plays an instrument. She will be in our upcoming play ‘The Wiz.’ She’s an honor roll student. She’s just and amazing student. We’re all just so proud of her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.