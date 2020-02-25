The education of the child is the focus at the Spring Garden School, where learning is not just limited to academics.
Located at 1146 Melon St., Spring Garden is a K-8 school whose mission is to cultivate the development of students into educated, self-confident, lifelong learners and responsible citizens who possess personal integrity and the ability to succeed in a global society.
“We really have been working hard to develop an innovation program and our goal is to get all of our students reading on grade level,” said principal Laureal Robinson. “To help reach that goal we’re doing a lot of guided reading, small group instruction in centers, and we’re also doing one-to-one pullouts.
“We always had centers, but what we’re doing differently now with the centers is we’re trying to match the center up with the area of need or the deficit area that may prevent a child from being able to read. We use the AIMSweb assessment as well as the DRA assessment, but we’re really looking specifically at the reading behaviors that the child may be missing and concentrating on that to try to move them from where they are into the next reading level.
“As the students progress from kindergarten into third grade, which is the first year of PSSA testing, we really want to make sure that by the time those students reach third grade that we have as many students as possible reading on grade level,” she added. “My goal as principal has always been to create a nurturing environment that helped students from where they are to where they need to be.”
Through the innovation program, students in grades K-2 are able to work on their strengths and weaknesses through small group work.
“I test all of the students,” said ESOL teacher Susan Majarowitz. “I then pull the students out and I do District requirements for testing, so that way I can help the teachers group the kids according to level so that way they can meet their needs, their strengths, and their weaknesses.
“I’m also the ESOL teacher so I work with the English learners,” she added. “With them, I also pull small groups according to their levels and teach the English language to them. I also do a lot of vocabulary instruction, small group reading nonfiction text, writing a lot of project based activities to with whatever their reading, but mostly it’s ELA work. Reading, writing, and vocabulary.”
In addition to having students in small groups, first grade teacher Madeline Jackmon said they also do a variety of other things in her classroom in order for the students to enhance their reading and writing skills.
“We use centers in my classroom,” Jackmon said. “We have two interventions that we use as far as technology and that is iReady and Lexia. Both programs test students in the beginning, middle, and end of the school year. The programs give a prescribed route to close the gap in whatever they’re learning. We have it in math and reading.
“We have some Kindles in my classroom, so the kids can choose a book from a certain website and listen and read along with the book. We have a word center where we play a lot of games. In this center, the students focus on sight words, practice spelling words and the sorting of sounds.
“We have an independent reading center, where students read books on their level,” she added. “I also work with a small group as well. The centers are a great way for me to help my students close the gap in reading and writing.”
First-grader Seneiya Kimble noted what she liked most about Jackmon’s class.
“I love to write, so my favorite center is definitely the writing center,” Seneiya said. “Some of the things I write about include dogs and people. I also like to read. Some of my favorite books to read are ‘The Cat in the Hat’ and ‘The Magic School Bus.’”
In Stephanie Shimota’s second-grade class, students were working in groups on various class assignments.
“In second grade, we’re still working on phonics and understanding how letters and words make sounds,” Shimota said. “They’re still trying to understand simple concepts like how words make sentences and understanding the story elements of characters, settings, and the problems within the story.
“We also utilize centers in my room. They use the computer program iReady, which is designed for them at their level to increase their reading, phonics, reading, and math. We have other centers that work on their writing skills. We have a sentence frame where they complete the sentence and draw a picture with that.
“We also have a teacher center, which is my favorite center because I’m able to build a relationship with my students in that center,” she added. “In that center, we also work on skills that they need help with.”
Second-grader Donald Bacon likes using the centers in Shimota’s classroom.
“The centers are a lot of fun,” Donald said. “We do something different in each center. Sometimes we’re reading and other times we’re writing or working on the computer. Ms. Shimota is also a good teacher. I like being in her class.”
