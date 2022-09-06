Seven tips to start the new school year

Napsnet
The summer holiday is over. It is time to think of the new school year. And while some are eager to know their new teacher and meet their friends to tell them about all their summer adventures, others are more worried about the new year.
Here are some tips for a smooth school year start that will help you beat the stress and organize your study environment.
Reconnecting with a healthy lifestyle
During the summer, children have often been allowed to sleep late and eat a little of what they wanted at any time. The first thing to do is to help yourself make a smooth start and not to wait until the last day to find a healthy lifestyle. You should get used to have regular and reasonable hours of sleep and to eat healthy food. This of course needs several days of “rehabilitation.” The ideal thing is to start reconnecting with a healthy lifestyle one week to 10 days before school starts.
Buy study resources
Buy all the resources available for your grade. This will help you tremendously do your homework rightly. The resources may include a good dictionary, an encyclopedia and educational software.
Create a pleasant study environment
When the new school year starts, do a tidy-up of the desk and the shelves. Sort and throw away the relics of the past year. Donate your old books, pens and school things if they are still usable. Clean up your desk. Make it a comfortable place to do your homework. Your workplace should be a quiet, well-lit corner where it feels good.
Developing dialogue
If you feel anxious of the new school year, it is very important to talk to your parents about your fears. They will surely find a way to help you get over your fears and gain confidence. They will certainly show you that they believe in your abilities, and will be willing to help you with your first pieces of homework if need be. It is also essential that you develop self-confidence and believe in your own potential.
Beat stress
If you are overly anxious about performance, work through your negative beliefs, especially the beliefs about the implications of school failure. Challenge your negative thoughts that your worth as a person or future prospects hinge entirely on your grades. Good performance will be achieved only when you beat your fears and discover your own personal worth.
Set goals
Enjoy setting goals for yourself, so you can transcend your weaknesses and reach your full potential. Your study goals must be realistic and achievable. For example, start with small steps to reach higher targets.
Motivation
Achieving some goals will certainly motivate you to reach more challenging targets. Another motivating factor would be to understand that you work primarily for yourself and your future career. Apart from the external rewards that your parents may promise you, you must understand that studying well is your chance for self development.
