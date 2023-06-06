The William H. Ziegler School continues to raise the bar of academic excellence.
Located at 5935 Saul St. in Northeast Philadelphia, the K-8 school’s mission is to give its 509 students an education that allows them to choose their future.
“Ziegler is a hidden gem, no one knows that we’re actually here unless you live in the neighborhood,” said Ziegler dean of students Adell Shaw.
“We’re a small school with only two floors and two hallways. The school is designed in a L shape, but we know every student by name and we know their families. We’re really a tight knit community; we have a family atmosphere here at Ziegler,” she said.
To prepare students for the next level, Ziegler has small group instruction in the classroom and offers programming around career development.
“Through small group instruction, we can tailor the needs of all of our students and it helps us focus on the areas that they might need more assistance with; it personalizes the instruction,” Shaw said.
“The small groups are fluid, so they’re not in the same group all year long,” she said. “Our older students are also getting that individualized learning that they need for moving on to high school. We tackle oral speaking in writing classes, making sure that students know how to prepare speeches.
“We also started a career program where we have an outside company come in and talk to our eighth graders about careers that they might want to be involved in. We have another program where we had someone come in and help our eighth graders fill out applications for jobs they may want for summer employment,” she added.
Assistant principal Luke Zeller added that Ziegler has high academic standards for its students.
“We have very high standards instructionally,” Zeller said. “Our teachers are collaborating in order to offer our students the best instruction and programming.
“We want our students to be ready for their next level of work in high school and we believe we’re doing that by the rigorous instruction we’re giving our students,” he said.
This year, the school has taken on numerous beautification projects. There are new benches and rubber mulch in the school yard, murals inside the school building and a new outdoor learning space.
“Principal [Nicole] Patterson has taken on a beautification project for our school,” Shaw said. “We’re in the process of getting a playground in our school yard. We have an outdoor learning center in the front of our school so the kids can actually have an outdoor learning environment.
“We’ve put murals up,” she said. “We painted the whole inside of our building. There’s a fish mural going down the hallway and upstairs we’re going to do a cityscape.
“We’re going to be changing our lunch room to incorporate more of a café style instead of the traditional lunch tables. We want to make sure that our environment is loving and warm,” she added.
For extracurricular activities, Ziegler offers students a variety of programs including the chess club, debate team, Girls on the Run, basketball, volleyball, after school tutoring and a game club.
“PYB (Philadelphia Youth Basketball) is an affiliate youth basketball team and we had a pretty successful season with our middle school students,” Zeller said.
“Ms. Roberts does a cooking class for our families that come in,” he said. “That has been a great intercultural space where parents come in and share different recipes. That has been a fun place for our community to connect.
“We have a Boys and Girls club as an after school program,” he added. “We have STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics). We have Girls on the Run for our third, fourth and fifth grade girls and they actually participate in a marathon.”
Shaw said she wants students to leave Ziegler being agents of change in their communities.
“We want our students to make sure they are making a good deposit in the community,” Shaw said. “When they walk outside of these doors, it’s not just about going to your house and coming to school.
“You have a community in between that house and school,” she said. “We want our students to be ready to participate in the community and give back.
“We also want our students to be well-informed and well-equipped once they walk out this door,” she added. “No matter where their journey leads them, Ziegler will always be a place that they can always come back to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.