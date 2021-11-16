Chanel Hill
Tribune Staff Writer
Wilson Middle School has dedicated teachers and staff, engaging class assignments and programs where students are supported to reach academic excellence.
Located at 1800 Cottman Ave. in the Northeast section of Philadelphia, Wilson provides its nearly 1,350 students with the educational skills and tools to help them reach their highest potential.
“Our biggest goal this school year is school safety and ensuring that our kids were able to have the best educational experience that they can while still dealing with the protocols for COVID,” said fourth-year principal Shawn McGuigan.“It’s been challenging, but pretty successful so far.
“In the classrooms, we’re seeing a lot of activity between the kids and teachers,” he added. “The kids are wearing their masks and uniforms, which is a great thing. They’re also being cooperative with our changing schedule.”
Another goal the school has this year is positive recognition for the kids.
“We have positive initiatives for our students,” said sixth grade assistant principal Kevin Griffis. “Everything has positive rewards; there’s no losing points or anything like that.
“Our teachers hand out class dojo to students who are on time for class, participating in on-task behavior, sharing ideas, and have their assignments complete,” he said.
“All of the positive things that they do every day in class they will be rewarded for it,” he added. “It gives the students an incentive to keep doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”
In addition to the school’s goals this year, McGuigan said the school is also going through a rebranding process.
“We’re trying to rebrand our school,” McGuigan said. “We have a new school mascot and we’ve changed our school uniforms. There are also some racial undertones with the Woodrow Wilson name.
“A lot of us were trying to do the official name change process, but we know that process could take three or four years,” he said. “I decided to be proactive and drop the Woodrow part from our school, but keep the Wilson because of the history of everybody who’s coming through the school.
“Our uniforms now have Wilson Middle School on them,” he added. “The rebranding is key for us to help us get the ball rolling moving forward.”
Wilson offers a variety of programs for students to participate in. This year, the school will have nearly 15 clubs. Through a partnership with the Settlement Music School, Wilson will also be starting a drum line program.
“The Settlement Music School gave us the instruments for the program, so that program will be starting soon,” McGuigan said.
“We have a STEAM program where we partnered with STEAM After School and they come out to the school and do different events with the kids throughout the year,” he said.
“They’re here till 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. We also have all of the intramural sports,” he added. “We do a lot of fun things for the kids to not only keep them engaged in the classroom, but also outside of the classroom.”
Within the last year, the school has participated in various fundraisers and campaigns to bring awareness to cancer and bullying.
“We have a fundraiser called ‘Roar for the Cure’ where we have t-shirts designed with that phrase on them,” McGuigan said. “The money that we make from the shirts half will go back into a student activity account and the other half of the money will be donated to the Fox Chase Cancer Center.
“We also have a campaign for bully awareness titled “Be a buddy, not a bully,’” he said. “We had shirts made for that as well.
“We’ve been doing a lot of things with our State Rep. Jared Solomon,” he added. “We did a big school bag giveaway earlier in the year and Gary Barbera came out and it was a big event.”
The principal said what he wants his students to take away from their experience at Wilson is positivity and preparation for high school.
“I’m hoping that the kids take away a reflection of positivity over their time here at Wilson,” McGuigan said. “I also want them to learn the skills that we taught them and apply them to be successful in high school.”
