The William Dick School is a K-8 school at 2498 W Diamond St. that provides its nearly 400 students with the educational skills and tools to help them reach their highest potential.
“One of our goals for this school year is to get back on track and return to some sense of normalcy,” said William Dick School principal Amy Williams.
“A huge part of that is improving our attendance. We are also looking to improve those test scores and get kids learning and catching up because there was definitely some learning loss over the pandemic,” she added.
Williams added that continuing to prepare kids for the next level is also crucial at the school in North Philadelphia.
“We’re preparing kids by teaching them technology, math and reading skills, but also social and life skills,” Williams said. “The Philadelphia School District has a high school application process where they have to apply online to go to high school.
“Our counselor is involved in a meeting with every single eighth grader and their parent,” she said. “Guiding them into what would be good schools for them and then supporting them with their actual completion of their high school application.
“We also teach students how to be respectful, take ownership, pay attention and be ready,” she added. “These are all life skills that they can take into high school and beyond. We are doing everything we can as a school to prepare kids both socially and academically.”
For extra curricular activities, the William Dick School offers students a variety of different programs. The school has several mentoring programs including Big Brother, Big Sister and Spark.
Spark is a mentoring program geared toward seventh grade students who are interested in exploring different career paths. Through the program, students travel to different work sites to experience the real work world with the support of a mentor. The school also offers an after school program.
“We have an after school program called Creative Kids,” Williams said. “It’s an Out of School Time program that comes into the building, it services grades K through six. It’s here for those students to attend after school every day till 5:30 p.m. We have about 130 kids enrolled in the after school program.”
The school has adopted a PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention System) that rewards students with cat cash for good behavior. Students must be respectful, take ownership, pay attention and be ready in order to receive cat cash from the principal, teachers and staff.
“The kids can receive cat cash for doing positive things in the classroom, being in uniform or following our school expectations,” Williams said. “On Fridays, we have cat cash activity day where the kids are able to cash in their cat cash and purchase a variety of different things.
“We also have different activities students can participate in. We recently did a scary movie party. They also do activities outside. It really has become something that is built into our school culture,” she added.
In 2014, the school revamped its school yard through a partnership with The City of Philadelphia and The Trust for Public Land. The schoolyard has play equipment, trees, artificial turf field and a running track. The renovated space has been an oasis for the students at the William Dick School as well as the community.
“We have a beautiful school yard with a track, basketball court, turf field and two different play structures,” Williams said. “In addition to the kids using the school yard, the neighborhood also uses the space.
“They have baby showers out there over the weekend or use the space to exercise,” she added. “The kids can come here after school, in the evening and over the weekend. It’s just an amazing space that really brings the school and community together.”
