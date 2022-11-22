Elementary students love to master different skills — whether it is writing sentences, perfecting math skills or reading books — and they will initiate efforts on their own to practice.
At Frances E. Willard School at 1930 E. Elkhart St., teachers are making sure their students master their skills through data and preparation in the classroom.
“At Willard, we focus on grade level material,” said Willard principal Diana Garcia. “We’re pushing our students by supporting them from where they are to where they want to be.
“We’re really focused on small group instruction and data analysis. We’re doing everything we can to get our students prepared for the next level,” she added.
Phonological awareness and foundation skills are at the heart of the school’s curriculum.
“Our data show us that our students are lacking those phonemic awareness skills as far as being able to read fluently and for comprehension,” Garcia said.
“We’re definitely focusing on that and our teachers spend 45 minutes a day on phonics and phonemic awareness. We have to empower our students as they learn how to read and while their reading to learn,” she added.
To help with the literacy push at the school, Willard is working with various organizations that provide books for the students.
“Our students have access to hundreds of actual books,” Garcia said. “Willard is part of Book Trust, which affords them another set of additional books that they keep for their home libraries.
“Over the years, we’ve collaborated with Book Smiles and other organizations who have given us some books for students’ home libraries,” she said. “We have a lending library so that’s another resource for our students.
“There’s computers in there so students can do their research. We also updated our computer lab so that our kids have access to 21st century technology,” she added.
Another focus at the school is changing the framework of how math is taught.
“We are guiding teachers using a framework for math,” Garcia said. “We’re empowering our teachers to sort of let things go and give it to the kids. As an educator, we want to give students everything and we’re all guilty of doing that at some point in time.
“What we’ve learned over the years is that by doing that we’re not helping them learn we’re actually hindering them,” she added. “We have to give them productive time to struggle through something so that we can learn what they know and what they don’t. We’re doing that right now with our math instruction.”
Willard has a school-wide initiative called community meetings. The community meetings take place for 30 minutes every day and often include conversations around different topics and activities.
“From 9 to 9:30 a.m. all of our students engage in activities that allow them to learn skills, express themselves, share their thoughts, feel empowered and be vulnerable,” Garcia said.
“We have a town hall every day with a different grade,” she said. “There’s definitely a push for social emotional learning. Our school is in Kensington and it’s a tough neighborhood.
“We want to make sure that the students feel safe coming here, but most importantly we want to make sure our teachers have the tools to give top notch instruction to our students,” she added.
The school has also adopted Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), an incentive-based program used by schools to improve school culture and student behavior while promoting a safe environment for learning.
“Our core values are being prompt, prepared, polite and productive,” Garcia said. “When you walk through the hallways you’re going to see reminders of different ways that we support that.
“There are pictures of student work everywhere,” she said. “There are posters with our behavioral expectations or PBIS norms. We’re accentuating the positive and broadcasting our kids doing good.
“We’re giving them points which turn into monetary things that they can go and purchase based on points. In addition to opening our school store, we’re also celebrating the great things going on at Willard. We celebrate attendance and have a lot of initiatives around celebrations,” she added.
Garcia says she wants her students to leave Willard feeling supported and loved.
“What I want our students to take away from their experience at Willard is that they were loved,” Garcia said. “They have a group of adults here who care about them and always will.
“We tell our students all the time that their current situation does not dictate their future,” she added. “They can dream as big as anyone can dream and those dreams can come true.”
