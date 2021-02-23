“Positive Thoughts. Positive Statements. Positive Expectations” is a motto that has been a part of the daily practice of the Widener Memorial School for many years.
Widener, at 1450 W. Olney Ave., accommodates students with special needs.
The school’s vision is to uphold a productive atmosphere where various students with various physical and medical disabilities successfully acquire skills and attitudes to ensure their fullest individual potential in school and society.
“Our students who come to Widener have a wide range of disabilities,” said fourth-year principal Harris Gaffin. “We also have a very high level of care for our students.
“In our school, we have full-time nurses, we have physical therapy, occupational therapy, we have speech and vision all in house,” he added. “We have a full aquatic program for students.”
Named after Peter A.B. Widener, the Widener Memorial School, originally opened in 1906 as a school that rehabilitates students through medical care and industrial training. The Widener Trustees administered the school until 1941.
The trustees and the Board of Education later entered an agreement that changed the school from a private residential facility to a public school. Widener trustees and the Board of Education also formed a joint committee that was responsible for the school’s supervision.
Today, the joint committee comprises the Widener Foundation and the Philadelphia Board of Education, which continues general supervision of the school.
“They provide generous funding to the school to this day in supplementary matters,” Gaffin said. “They have given us extra money for more computers and for the Widener Summer Program. The Widener joint committee meets twice a year where we have a fall and spring meeting.
“Mrs. (Edith) Dixon, who is the wife of Peter Widener’s great-great-grandson Eugene Dixon, is the president and her daughter Ellen Dixon as well,” he added. “Mrs. Dixon still comes to the meetings and they provide general funding to the school for supplemental programming like our summer program.”
The nearly 160 students at the Widener School range in age from kindergarten through 12th grade. Some students stay at the school until they are 21 years of age and work on their transition skills in key areas.
“As principal, I wanted to work on transition skills, mainly life after Widener,” Gaffin said. “I wanted to give students those skills and experiences so when they leave Widener they can go out into the workforce or have opportunities to explore that.
“Our teachers in high school work on transition skills with students when they reach a certain age. We also connect them to resources for parents and students.
“Through the generous support of the Widener Memorial School Foundation we have our Widener Wheels van, which we use to take kids out on exploratory kinds of experiences out in the community,” Gaffin said. “We make connections with different companies in different areas and give students those experiences.”
Most students at Widener have an individualized education plan (IEP) that is suited to their needs and has access to a rigorous academic program.
Resources and tools used at Widener for students include assistive and technological devices that magnify texts for the visually impaired, and keyboards and screens such as an iPad that allow students with speech problems to participate in class discussions.
In addition to these class resources, Widener also has occupational, physical and speech therapists who provide therapy throughout the day.
When the School District of Philadelphia announced last March that it would close its building due to the coronavirus pandemic, the staff at Widener developed schedules that continued students’ academic programming, virtual therapy and virtual online learning.
“Teachers created live schedules so that students and parents can connect with the teacher virtually,” Gaffin said. “Students are connected every day to teachers, they have access to therapy, and they’re learning online. There are also monthly parent town hall meetings where we encourage parents to participate in virtual programming.”
Gaffin said that by the time students leave Widener, he wants the school to connect them to as many resources as possible.
“What I want our students to take away from Widener is the learning, the support they received, and the experiences they had,” he said.
