At the heart of the Laura W. Waring Elementary School is a culture that is driven by academics, rigorous teaching, programs and community partnerships.
Located at 1801 Green St., Waring is a K-8 school whose vision is to develop a culture of mutual respect and academic excellence in which all students achieve by using innovative approaches to teaching and by meeting the needs of all students based on individual performance.
“We want them to leave here having choices on where they want to go for high school,” said Laura W. Waring School principal Amanda Strain. “We feel like we’re preparing them for that by ensuring all students have access to grade level curriculum and by individualizing their needs to meet that bar.
“That might look like small group instruction or just an additional check with the teacher that’s there,” she said. “We’re also making sure that we’re partnering together.
“We have an interventionist this year who’s been working with K-5 students for literacy support,” she added. “We want to make sure that we have students mastering their foundational skills so that they’re able to access some of the deep comprehension that comes in as the text becomes more complex.”
Strain added that Waring also creates opportunities for students by offering them clubs and programs they deeply care about.
“We have a dance team that’s just begun and a chess club that started this year,” Strain said. “We have a modern band with our music teacher. This is our second year that has been going on. We’re constantly finding different ways to get our kids involved with programs that they are interested in.”
Through community partnerships, Waring provides educational opportunities to their students.
“Through the Spring Garden Civic Association, we have an art teacher that comes out,” Strain said. “Kids get art sessions once a week with Mike Storm, who is an artist who has been working with Waring for over a decade,” Strain said.
“We have a partnership with Mural Arts and next year we’re partnering with Fox Chase Farms,” she added. “Our kids will be going to the farm once a week on Thursdays to receive science instruction on an active farm with animals and crops.”
The volunteer-based community ground Friends of Waring have led the charge with the school library. The library, which has been reopened at the school for almost a year, is fully run by volunteers three days a week.
“Every class gets a weekly library time when they come in,” Strain said. “They read a story and can take out books. The books reflect the identities of our students.
“We’re constantly asking our students what books they want to see and read in the library,” she said. “We’re really excited for kids to have that opportunity to have a weekly library session.”
The school has adopted Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), an incentive-based program used by schools to improve school culture and student behavior while promoting a safe environment for learning.
“For PBIS this year, we re-established our norms,” Strain said. “Our norms are ‘We are kind, We are safe, We are responsible, We are Waring.’
“We’re really intentional about making sure that we not only teach our norms, but also celebrate them by being awarded Dojo points,” she said. “They earn different points that they can redeem for different activities or in the school store.
“We have different monthly incentives that they could buy. We’ve had a hot chocolate buffet, pumpkin painting, cookie decorating and a Shamrock soiree in the park. We work with a PBIS team and we try to get students’ voices through morning meetings, polls and surveys,” she added.
Strain said she wants her students to leave Waring feeling loved and supported.
“What I want them to take away from Waring is that they were in an environment where people believed in them, cared about them and rooted for them to be successful,” Strain said.
